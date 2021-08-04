Summit County residents advised to wear masks in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccine status

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Public Health is advising residents to follow CDC guidance and wear masks again now that the region has been classified as having a “substantial” spread of COVID-19.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that individuals, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, should return to wearings masks in indoor settings, particularly in areas with high transmission of COVID-19.

A map compiled by the CDC shows that Summit County, along with much of Northeast Ohio, is reporting a “substantial” spread of COVID-19.

“The Delta variant is the predominant COVID-19 strain circulating in Summit County, and is infecting both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals,” the health department announced in a statement.

With concerns rising due to the coronavirus Delta variant, the CDC is recommending that people in areas with “substantial” and “high” spread, including Summit County, wear face coverings again.

The public health department said it is a priority for children to physically be in school:

“In order for students to stay safe with this highly contagious variant, it is the recommendation of Summit County Public Health and Akron Children’s Hospital that all staff, students and visitors in the school setting should be masked while indoors except if they are seated and eating/drinking or participating in athletic activity.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.