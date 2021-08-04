VIDEO: Northeast Ohio man arrested or allegedly groping flight attendant’s breast, punching crew members

MIAMI, Florida (WOIO) - A Frontier passenger from Norwalk, Ohio, was on a flight from Philadelphia to Miami on Saturday. According to a police report, 22-year-old Maxwell Berry had been drinking on the flight.

“My parents are worth more than f****** two million God damn dollars!” the clearly intoxicated Berry yelled in a cell phone video captured by a fellow passenger.

Police say it all started when Berry brushed his cup up against a flight attendant’s backside inappropriately. After the flight attendant told him not to touch her, Berry spilled a drink all over himself and went to the bathroom; when he came out, he was shirtless. The flight attendant helped him get a new shirt out of his bag.

Shortly after that, Berry groped another flight attendant’s breasts; after she told him not to touch her, he got up and groped two flight attendant’s breasts. Then a male flight attendant took over watching him, and when he told him to stay calm and, in his seat, that’s when things got heated.

Berry is seen in a video punching a flight attendant, which ended with that flight attendant and passengers restraining the defendant with duct tape and a seatbelt extended for the rest of the flight.

“I think it’s disgusting like the guy needs some control,” said traveler Denise Patchem.

Berry was charged with three counts of battery, and the crew members that duct-taped him were suspended.

Drunken and disorderly passengers aren’t the only problems plaguing airlines recently. For the third straight day Tuesday, Spirit Airlines canceled nearly half of its scheduled flights. American Airlines also canceled hundreds. The cancellations were due to several factors, from a pilot shortage to a technology outage. 19 News has learned that airlines have thousands of fewer employees than they did before the pandemic, but U.S. air travel has recovered to about 80% of 2019 levels. Joush Sumdbon had his American flight canceled this morning.

“I got to the airport around 5 am this morning, and then I wasn’t able to fly out until 11 am later that day, so I was sitting around waiting all day long,” said Sumdbon.

Patchem has noticed a lag when she travels too.

“It’s slow, very slow, everything like to get into the airport it literally took two hours to get into the airport, to get on the plane because there’s only like one or two people working at every gate, half the gates don’t have anybody working at them,” Patchem said.

Frontier airlines did send 19 News the following statement, “During a flight from Philadelphia to Miami on July 31, a passenger made inappropriate physical contact with two flight attendants and subsequently physically assaulted another flight attendant. As a result, the passenger needed to be restrained until the flight landed in Miami and law enforcement arrived. Frontier Airlines maintains the utmost value, respect, concern, and support for all of our flight attendants, including those who were assaulted on this flight. We are supporting the needs of these team members and are working with law enforcement to fully support the prosecution of the passenger involved. The inflight crew members’ current paid leave status is in line with an event of this nature pending an investigation.”

Berry does not appear to have any criminal record in Ohio. He’s in custody in Florida and being held on a $1,500 bond.

