Woman robs Akron bank, tells clerk she is armed with a gun

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police detectives released surveillance pictures Wednesday of a female bank robber.

The woman walked into the Chase Bank in the 1600 block of Brittain Road around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The Chase Bank on Brittain Road was robbed on Aug. 3, 2021. ((Source: Akron police))

According to police, she handed the teller a note saying she had a gun, but no weapon was seen.

After getting an undisclosed amount of money, she left the bank and drove away in a maroon, four-door vehicle.

She is only described as a Black woman, medium complexion, about 5′2″ tall, with a medium to heavy build.

She was last seen wearing glasses, a Nike baseball cap and dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490.

You can also call The Summit County Crimestopers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

