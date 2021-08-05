17-year-old Cleveland boy led Solon police on a chase in stolen vehicle, police say

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men and one teenager are accused of leading Solon police on a chase in a stolen pick-up truck Wednesday afternoon.

According to officers, a 17-year-old male from Cleveland was driving the 2016 Toyota Tundra pick-up truck which was reported stolen out of Broadview Heights.

Criminal charges are pending against the teenager.

Two passengers were also inside the truck, Rashad Zahir, 23, of Cleveland and Joshua Tolliver, 20, of Cleveland.

Both Zahir and Tolliver face charges of receiving stolen property, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and having weapons under disability.

The incident began Wednesday afternoon when an automated license plate reader camera on Miles Road in Solon alerted officers to the stolen pick-up truck.

The truck was then spotted parked on Neptune Drive in Solon, police said.

Officers said they saw the three suspects get inside the truck and tried to stop them, but they fled from the scene.

The chase went westbound on Miles Road to Brainard Road.

Two tires were deflated after the driver ran over Stop Sticks and the teen driver lost control on Brainard Road near Harvard Road in Orange Village and crashed into a tree.

All three suspects were treated and released at local hospitals for injuries suffered in the crash.

Solon police said three guns and suspected marijuana were also recovered in the truck. One of the weapons was stolen from Orange, police said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.