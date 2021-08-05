Canton business owners expecting big boost over Hall of Fame weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend in Canton was not immune to the ravages of Covid as last year’s event, like just about everything else in the path of the pandemic, was canceled.

But the hope in Canton is that the cancellation will make this year’s return of the Hall of Fame celebration the best it has ever been and there is a good chance that may happen.

New in downtown Canton this year is the sparkling Centennial Plaza in the heart of the city that has turned into a gathering place already this summer with the city’s First Friday series of events and the plaza promises to be the heart of the city’s Hall of Fame celebration.

Chris Maggiore owns Jerzees, a bar, and restaurant that sits in the heart of the plaza, and to see he is looking forward to the Hall of Fame weekend is a bit of an understatement.

“Last year obviously everything was canceled and no one knew what was going on or what was going to come back but this is everything, the Hall of Fame for Canton is everything,” he said.

Right next door at the Arcadia Grill, the owner Robin Meuntean could not hide her excitement.

The bar and restaurant have been in this spot for over 80 years and Meuntean said it was a struggle to survive through Covid, and now she is ready for some big crowds and some big business.

“Oh it means everything, it means everything, they will be playing the Hall of Fame game on the big screen in the plaza, we’re having a tailgate party, I am so excited I can hardly stand it,” Meuntean said.

Downtown Canton has seen a bit of a resurgence and developer Steven Coon has been behind a good part of the face lift as he owns multiple buildings downtown some that house restaurants others that have been converted to apartments and condos.

Coon believes in Canton and believes that this weekend will help continue a jump start that was simply slowed, not stopped by Covid.

“Last year was devastating and we didn’t know how it was going to be this year but I’ll tell you what we’re back in full force, it’s back times two and then some,” Coon said.

The Hall of Fame weekend kicks off with the Hall of Fame game on Thursday night as the Pittsburgh Steelers meet the Dallas Cowboys.

