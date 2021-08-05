Cleveland Public Water replaces broken fire hydrant after pressure from 19 Troubleshooter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Public Water replaced a fire hydrant that had not been replaced since last June shortly after receiving a call from 19 News.

Christine Johnson was worried about what could’ve happened if the hydrant near the corner of Northampton Rd. and Keystone Dr. in Cleveland Heights wasn’t replaced.

“If there was a fire, where would the water access be?” she asked.

The hydrant was torn off its base after a driver ran into it last June. Shortly after, Johnson first noticed the missing hydrant during one of her morning walks.

“The fire hydrant was laying in the tree line totally detached from the base,” she explained.

While there are other hydrants in the area, none of them are close to the site of the original. “Maybe about 10 or 12 houses away,” Johnson explained.

Johnson previously called Cleveland Public Water, which is in charge of the hydrant, to find out if it would be fixed anytime soon. Two weeks ago, a customer service representative told her a work order was already in place to replace it.

Up to this afternoon, she said no work had been done on the hydrant or the base. 19 News reached out to Cleveland Public Water, whereupon a supervisor said they would prepare a statement.

So far the statement has not been released.

However, shortly after the call, Cleveland Water workers arrived and installed a new hydrant.

Johnson returned to the site, thankful for the change.

“I want to thank Steven Hernandez and Channel 19,” she said, “you guys got results faster than I could’ve imagined.”

