Early renderings of what Progressive Field renovations could like

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After the announcement from the Cleveland Indians, soon-to-be Guardians, that they would be signing a new lease, early renderings of what $200 million in renovations could look like have been released.

The bulk of the renovations will focus on the left-field area of Progressive Field where Paul Dolan said the white tablecloth terrace club is an outdated concept.

“Those enhancements will include transforming the left-field experience, including our terrace club,” Dolan said at today’s announcement. “Reimagining the upper deck experience, the concourse, something we haven’t been able to touch since the building was built. And creating a larger dugout social space.”

The new lease has the ball club staying in Cleveland until 2036 and has the potential for an additional 10 years.

Over the course of 15 years the city, county, state, and the team will all be investing $435 million dollars for the renovation projects and maintenance of the complex.

Early renderings of what the Progressive Field renovations could look like were released today. (NBBJ)

