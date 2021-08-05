2 Strong 4 Bullies
Now that the eviction moratorium has been extended again, here’s how you can get the help you need

United Way of Greater Cleveland’s 211 help line
When the election moratorium ended, eviction help centers' phones were ringing off the hook...
When the election moratorium ended, eviction help centers’ phones were ringing off the hook with people wondering what to do. Now that there’s an extension, and call centers are hoping the calls keep coming.(Katie Tercek)
By Katie Tercek
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When the moratorium ended, eviction help centers’ phones were ringing off the hook with people wondering what to do.

Now that there’s an extension, call centers are hoping the calls keep coming.

Over the last five days, phones have been ringing non-stop at United Way 211, Greater Cleveland’s hotline center.

“United Way 211′s of Greater Cleveland helplink received 1,600 calls for assistance,” said Julie Wisneski, with United Way of Greater Cleveland.

Many of those callers are asking for eviction help. The increase in call volume is mainly due to the eviction moratorium ending.

Wednesday, the feds agreed to extend the deadline until Oct. 3, even though that’s two months away. Help is a phone call away.

“As of right now, if an eviction is filed against you, the sooner you call, the sooner someone can help you,” said Wisneski.

Wisneski is urging anyone who may be affected by the October deadline to apply for rental assistance; the sooner, the better, that way you’ll have a better chance of getting it.

“They can stay in a safe home. They can apply for jobs. They can send their kids to the same schools that they have been. They don’t have to uproot their lives,” said Wisneski.

United Way of Greater Cleveland has more resources to help those facing eviction.

