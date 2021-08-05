Kent Police searching for hit-and-run driver who sent teen to the hospital

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Kent Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver responsible for sending a teen boy to this hospital on Wednesday morning.

Kent Police Chief Nicholas Shearer said a 14-year-old boy was riding his bike on Monroe Falls-Kent Road at around 10 A.M. when he was struck by a car. He was found near the Portage Bike and Hike Trail.

“It’s extremely difficult,” said Chief Shearer. “There’s certain calls that really weigh on you when you’re a police officer; generally speaking, when it’s something like this with someone so young, it’s one of the calls that really weighs on you a lot.”

Police said the driver took off. Chief Shearer says a passerby found the boy shortly after.

“So, it’s a little unclear right now to us, we are doing a full reconstruction on the accident, but right now, it’s a little unclear until we get some more details if he was riding his bike on the hike and bike trail and crossing over the road or if he was riding his bike in the road,” said Shearer.

Chief Shearer said a witness saw a blue van leaving Monroe Falls-Kent Road right after the accident. The car had damage to the driver’s side headlight. He believes that is the car they are looking for.

“We did find blue paint chips in the roadway that would be consistent with that blue van leaving the area,” said Shearer.

Shearer is urging the driver to turn themselves in.

“Do the right thing,” the police chief said. “Think about that if that was your child or another family member of yours just to hit him abs continue going and not stop to check on him and not have the conscience to now come forward and let us know who you are.”

The teen boy is currently at Akron Children’s Hospital. We don’t know how serious his injuries are.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kent Police Department at 330-673-7732.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.