Man dead after standoff in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Allied Special Operations Response Team (A.S.O.R.T.), Ontario Police Department, Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force, and Mansfield Police Department, served a Felony arrest warrant and Search Warrant at Peterson Road in Mifflin Township at approximately 1:30 P.M. August 4, 2021.

The warrants were initiated after an initial confrontation with the man on July 4, according to a press release.

There were several attempts by law enforcement and non-law enforcement agencies made over the 31-day time frame to have the subject turn himself in.

Additional citizen complaints, threatening behavior by the man, and several weapons violations led to today’s warrants.

The man barricaded his property and would not allow entry to the units at the scene, according to the press release.

After telephone negotiations, OC pepper gas rounds were launched into the house with no success.

A.S.O.R.T. was able to enter the structure while the subject was on the front deck.

The man re-entered his house upon hearing the A.S.O.R.T. members and while armed with weapons, he threatened the officers inside, according to the release.

According to the release, after several attempts to calm the man with non-lethal force, he was shot by two officers.

The man was immediately treated by A.S.O.R.T. team emergency medics and on-site medical personnel from Mifflin Township Fire Department.

The man was taken to Ohio Health-Mansfield where he died from his injuries, according to the press release.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification has been called in to process the scene and investigate the shooting.

The Richland County Prosecutor’s Office has been engaged with the case from its initiation and is aware of its outcome, according to the release.

The name of the man is being withheld until the family is notified.

