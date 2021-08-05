2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Men accused in deadly beating of Euclid man plead not guilty

Raymond Johnson and Ricky Johnson were arrested for the deadly beating of a Euclid man.
Raymond Johnson and Ricky Johnson were arrested for the deadly beating of a Euclid man.(Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)
By Avery Williams and Vic Gideon
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The men accused of beating a Euclid man to death were arraigned Thursday in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Raymond Matthew Johnson, 26, and Ricky Johnson, 24, pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated murder, murder, kidnapping and felonious assault.

Police said Larry Wells, 39, died July 20 after being assaulted at the Sunoco gas station located at 7318 Superior Avenue on Cleveland’s East Side.

Judge Kelly Ann Gallagher set bond at $1 million for both men. They are not allowed to contact the victim’s family, she said.

Cleveland police said Wells was inside a car when the men approached, pulled him from the car, and assaulted him until he lost consciousness.

Wells died from his injuries at University Hospitals, according to Cleveland police.

The men will be back in court for a pretrial at 9 a.m. on Aug. 11.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

Katie Nageotte, of United States, celebrates after winning the final of the women's pole vault...
Olmsted Falls High School graduate wins gold medal for US in Olympics pole vault competition
Northeast Ohio weather: Heat, humidity return to the forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Heat, humidity return to the forecast
Kent Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver responsible for sending a teen boy to this...
Kent Police searching for hit-and-run driver who sent teen to the hospital
Orange police find items to make explosives during traffic stop