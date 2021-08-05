Men accused in deadly beating of Euclid man plead not guilty

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The men accused of beating a Euclid man to death were arraigned Thursday in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Raymond Matthew Johnson, 26, and Ricky Johnson, 24, pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated murder, murder, kidnapping and felonious assault.

Police said Larry Wells, 39, died July 20 after being assaulted at the Sunoco gas station located at 7318 Superior Avenue on Cleveland’s East Side.

Judge Kelly Ann Gallagher set bond at $1 million for both men. They are not allowed to contact the victim’s family, she said.

Cleveland police said Wells was inside a car when the men approached, pulled him from the car, and assaulted him until he lost consciousness.

Wells died from his injuries at University Hospitals, according to Cleveland police.

The men will be back in court for a pretrial at 9 a.m. on Aug. 11.

