ODH releases latest guidelines for quarantine after exposure in K-12 classroom settings

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health released the latest guidelines for quarantine after exposure to COVID-19 in K through 12 classroom settings.

Quarantine is not necessary for students or adults possibly exposed to COVID-19 in K-12 school settings if all the following have taken place:

Masking for students and staff (regardless of vaccination status).

Physical distancing is maximized (at least 3 feet between desks).

Documented COVID-19 prevention policies (e.g., identification of individuals experiencing symptoms, strategies to increase ventilation, protocols for cleaning, etc.).

If all the above steps have not been taken, quarantine is still not necessary for fully vaccinated students and adults as long as they adhere to certain precautions such as wearing a mask indoors and self-monitoring symptoms.

Quarantine is also not necessary for students and adults who are not fully vaccinated if the person who was exposed was wearing a face mask consistently and correctly and physical distancing was maintained, but they still need to adhere to certain precautions such as wearing a mask indoors and self-monitoring symptoms.

Quarantine is advised if the student or adult is not fully vaccinated and the above precautions have not taken place.

You can read the full guidelines here.

Along with this guidance, a detailed K-12 classroom exposure quarantine flowchart addresses various scenarios based on school-wide preventive strategies, as well as the vaccination and masking status of the student, teacher, or staff member who was exposed to someone with COVID-19 in a classroom setting.

You view the COVID-19 Exposure and Quarantine Flow Chart here.

“While children are less likely than adults to get severely ill from COVID-19, they are not invincible and most certainly can, and do, become ill,” Dr. Vanderhoff stated. “Just like adults, when children become sick from COVID-19, they spread it to others and can suffer severe health outcomes, or even death. Young children who aren’t yet eligible for vaccines, and those who haven’t yet chosen to be vaccinated, should wear masks indoors, including in schools. For those ages 12 and up, vaccines remain our best protection against COVID-19.”

