Olmsted Falls High School graduate wins gold medal for US in Olympics pole vault competition
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An alumni of Olmsted Falls High School will be returning to the United States from the Olympics with a gold medal.
Katie Nageotte, representing the U.S. in Tokyo, took first place and the gold medal in the women’s pole vault competition.
The Russian Olympic Committee was awarded the silver medal while Great Britain will be taking home the bronze.
Nageotte is Olmsted Falls High School’s first Olympian.
The 30-year-old Olmsted Falls native holds multiple high school records and went undefeated in her high school meets as a junior, according to a collegiate bio.
