Olmsted Falls High School graduate wins gold medal for US in Olympics pole vault competition

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An alumni of Olmsted Falls High School will be returning to the United States from the Olympics with a gold medal.

Katie Nageotte, representing the U.S. in Tokyo, took first place and the gold medal in the women’s pole vault competition.

The Russian Olympic Committee was awarded the silver medal while Great Britain will be taking home the bronze.

Nageotte is Olmsted Falls High School’s first Olympian.

GOLD!! Congratulations Katie Nageotte Pole Vault. Olmsted Falls we have an Olympic Gold Medalist 🥇 So proud of Katie Nageotte, ‘09! Posted by Olmsted Falls Alumni Association on Thursday, August 5, 2021

The 30-year-old Olmsted Falls native holds multiple high school records and went undefeated in her high school meets as a junior, according to a collegiate bio.

