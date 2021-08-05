Painesville man pleads not guilty to shooting at Lake County bar

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old Painesville man pleaded not guilty to the shooting at Lake Dine & Dance on Fairport-Nursery Road in Painesville Township.

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg around 1 a.m. on July 5 and Lake County deputies said more than 70-100 rounds were fired.

Jermaine Rayshawn Spikes was arrested in July 9 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Spikes is charged with illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor permit premises and having weapons under disability.

A second suspect was arrested by Lake County Sheriff deputies with assistance from the Lake County Adult Probation Department. His name has not been released.

Lake County Sheriff Frank Leonbruno said additional arrests are expected.

Lake County officials have also filed a renewal objection to the liquor license at the Lake Dine and Dance and they are waiting for the hearing to be scheduled before the Ohio Liquor Control Board.

