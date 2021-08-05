2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Painesville man pleads not guilty to shooting at Lake County bar

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old Painesville man pleaded not guilty to the shooting at Lake Dine & Dance on Fairport-Nursery Road in Painesville Township.

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg around 1 a.m. on July 5 and Lake County deputies said more than 70-100 rounds were fired.

Jermaine Rayshawn Spikes was arrested in July 9 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Charged in connection with the Lake Dine & Dance shooting.
Charged in connection with the Lake Dine & Dance shooting.((Source: Lake County Sheriff))

Spikes is charged with illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor permit premises and having weapons under disability.

A 17-year-old girl was shot on July 5, 2021.
A 17-year-old girl was shot on July 5, 2021.((Source: WOIO))

A second suspect was arrested by Lake County Sheriff deputies with assistance from the Lake County Adult Probation Department. His name has not been released.

Lake County Sheriff Frank Leonbruno said additional arrests are expected.

Lake County officials have also filed a renewal objection to the liquor license at the Lake Dine and Dance and they are waiting for the hearing to be scheduled before the Ohio Liquor Control Board.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

School Supply List
You can help Operation Backpack in person or right from your phone
Cleveland Browns fans tailgate in the Muni Lot (File photo.)
Tailgates at the Muni Lot: Cleveland issues reminder on rules, regulations
(Source: WOIO)
17-year-old Cleveland boy led Solon police on a chase in stolen vehicle, police say
The staff at Perfectly Imperfect Produce is now prepping and packing meal kits using their...
Perfectly Imperfect Produce adds new product line to meet needs of those returning to work