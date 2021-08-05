Perfectly Imperfect Produce adds new product line to meet needs of those returning to work

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As people head back into the office and back to school, households are busier than ever.

A local produce company is creating a whole new product line aimed at helping people settle in to their new normal.

Amid the pandemic, Perfectly Imperfect Produce was forced to grow when other businesses were shutting down or shrinking.

“We really had to pull up our bootstraps and be here longer hours, more days a week,” said founder Ashley Weingart.

Since their rescued produce arrives contactless at doorsteps, orders exploded.

They went from delivering 300 boxes a week, to doubling that number each week for two months, peaking at 3,000 boxes.

They doubled their staff, creating five new jobs to meet the demand.

But Weingart says scaling up, and quickly, was a costly, significant challenge.

They were working to get food to their customers safely, but also to get food to the growing number of needy families.

“That’s such a huge part of what we do because of the donations that we make every week, primarily through the Hunger Network. We were also filling charity boxes to donate to food pantries as well,” she said.

Now that they’ve leveled off, their Cleveland Comeback includes the launch of a whole new meal kit product line, Diced and Easy, aimed at households that are returning to work and busier than ever

“I think people got a little bit tired out of all the cooking they were doing and realized that they could use faster solutions,” said Weingart.

She says she was confident about the launch of Diced and Easy because all the cutting and chopping is taken off your plate, and it’s all made with rescued produce.

Now they’re reducing hunger, waste in landfills and stress for working households.

