Private businesses weighing options after Cuyahoga County recommends return to mask-wearing

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - Just hours after Cuyahoga County officials recommended people return to wearing masks indoors, private businesses were weighing their options regarding COVID-19 protocols.

On Tuesday, county executive Armond Budish said he agreed with the county’s board of health recommendation.

Budish also signed an executive order requiring masks inside all county-operated facilities, such as the courthouse, board of elections building, etc.

“It was nice to lose the masks for a bit. I want it to stay that way,” said Kurt Riegelsberger, owner of Rustic Restaurant in Rocky River. “We wouldn’t be in this mess if everyone got vaccinated.”

He said the business would comply with any requirement to wear masks, should that order come down.

But for now, the county can only recommend masks. It’s up to each individual business to decide if they’ll follow that guidance.

“I see a lot of people being afraid if they see the mask mandate again they’ll stay home again,” Riegelsberger added.

Tuesday’s announcement was met with strong opinions on both sides.

“COVID will never be a zero sum game,” Robyn Marie wrote on the 19 News Facebook page.

“If people don’t want to get vaccinated [and] they get sick... that’s on them,” added Kevin Shea. “I got vaccinated. I’m done with this.”

In Lakewood, 19 News spoke to two women on Detroit Avenue who were wearing masks outdoors.

“I think its better to be safe than sorry. It’s a better idea to protect everyone,” said Beth Knyszek. “I agree with going back to the masks.”

She told 19 News she worked at nearby Lakewood United Methodist Church. She said they’ve already started asking visitors to wear a mask inside.

“We’ve had people come in and just turn around and leave,” Knyszek said.

