Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week: List of events

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Following a postponement in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week is back and better than ever. A week of celebration kicks off today!

More than 130 Hall of Famers return to Canton each year for the festivities. This year’s enshrinees’ include Alan Faneca, John Lynch, Peyton Manning, Bill Nunn and more.

No worries if you dropped the (foot) ball, tickets are still available.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week:

Thursday, August 5

Members of the 2020 class will sign autographs at 3 p.m. at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Event Center.

Then, you can watch the Steelers and Cowboys face off in the Hall of Fame Game.

The game starts at 8 p.m. at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, located at 1835 Harrison Ave NW in Canton. Pleasant weather is expected.

HALL OF FAME GAME: 8:00 kickoff in Canton. Great evening for football. https://t.co/ESQdTDSzb5 pic.twitter.com/fqoagPcMlZ — Jeff Tanchak (@JeffTanchak19) August 5, 2021

Friday, August 6

The HOF Fashion Show starts at 11 a.m. Men’s, women’s and children clothing will be featured.

Next up is the Gold Jacket photo-op on the front steps of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, happening at 11:15 a.m.

The Enshrinees’ Gold Jacket Ceremony takes place at 5 p.m. Members of the 2020 and 2021 classes will receive their own iconic gold jacket.

Saturday, August 7

The Canton Repository Grand Parade is happening bright and early Saturday. The event will occur from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Click here for the route.

Starting at noon, you can get an autograph from returning Hall of Famers and members of the 2021 class.

More than 100 Hall of Famers (and family representatives) will be present throughout the 2021 Enshrinement Week Powered by @johnsoncontrols.



Full list of returning Gold Jackets: https://t.co/SW9cK1BYyG#PFHOF20 | #PFHOF21 pic.twitter.com/w3zYSSz8ro — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 3, 2021

The Enshrinement of the Centennial Class of 2020 takes place at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 8

The main events on Sunday are the Enshrinees’ Roundtable and Class of 2021 Enshrinement.

You’ll have the opportunity to hear from football legends during the roundtable at noon; there’s also a second chance to grab an autograph from a returning Hall of Famer.

The enshrinement ceremony is happening at 7 p.m.

The official role of the presenter is to introduce the enshrinee via video and accompany the enshrinee during their Enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.



View 2020 & 2021 Presenters: https://t.co/m9pMhNbZFB#PFHOF20 | #PFHOF21 pic.twitter.com/K4sdK4GcrJ — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 4, 2021

Monday, August 9

Brad Paisley and Lynyrd Skynyrd are preforming at the Concert for Legends, set for 8 p.m. at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The HOF Fun Fest & Beer Fest is happening all week. Click here for hours and a menu.

