Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week: List of events

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2015, file photo, a visitor to the Pro Football Hall of Fame pauses to...
FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2015, file photo, a visitor to the Pro Football Hall of Fame pauses to take a photo of the sign in front in Canton, Ohio. The NFL has canceled the Hall of Fame game that traditionally opens the preseason and is delaying the 2020 induction ceremonies because of the coronavirus pandemic, two people with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday, June 25, 2020. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the decision has not been publicly announced, though an announcement is expected later Thursday.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) (KFYR)
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Following a postponement in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week is back and better than ever. A week of celebration kicks off today!

More than 130 Hall of Famers return to Canton each year for the festivities. This year’s enshrinees’ include Alan Faneca, John Lynch, Peyton Manning, Bill Nunn and more.

No worries if you dropped the (foot) ball, tickets are still available.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week:

Thursday, August 5

Members of the 2020 class will sign autographs at 3 p.m. at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Event Center.

Then, you can watch the Steelers and Cowboys face off in the Hall of Fame Game.

The game starts at 8 p.m. at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, located at 1835 Harrison Ave NW in Canton. Pleasant weather is expected.

Friday, August 6

The HOF Fashion Show starts at 11 a.m. Men’s, women’s and children clothing will be featured.

Next up is the Gold Jacket photo-op on the front steps of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, happening at 11:15 a.m.

The Enshrinees’ Gold Jacket Ceremony takes place at 5 p.m. Members of the 2020 and 2021 classes will receive their own iconic gold jacket.

Saturday, August 7

The Canton Repository Grand Parade is happening bright and early Saturday. The event will occur from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Click here for the route.

Starting at noon, you can get an autograph from returning Hall of Famers and members of the 2021 class.

The Enshrinement of the Centennial Class of 2020 takes place at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 8

The main events on Sunday are the Enshrinees’ Roundtable and Class of 2021 Enshrinement.

You’ll have the opportunity to hear from football legends during the roundtable at noon; there’s also a second chance to grab an autograph from a returning Hall of Famer.

The enshrinement ceremony is happening at 7 p.m.

Monday, August 9

Brad Paisley and Lynyrd Skynyrd are preforming at the Concert for Legends, set for 8 p.m. at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The HOF Fun Fest & Beer Fest is happening all week. Click here for hours and a menu.

