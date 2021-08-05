Woman shot in broad daylight, postal truck also damaged in Cleveland shootout

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 66-year-old woman is home recovering after being shot in broad daylight in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood.

A bullet went right through her abdomen, police and EMS said.

“I heard about 10 or 15 shots and I came inside and she was coming in the door, holding her side,” her husband told 19 News on Thursday. “She’s still in a lot of pain but she’s doing better.”

He said she had just stepped outside to let their dogs out.

A United States Postal Service truck was also hit by gunfire during the Monday afternoon shootout in the 7700 block of Elton Avenue.

The mail carrier was not hit, but according to a police dispatcher, he ducked for cover beside the truck during the melee.

“The last three years have been progressively getting worse,” the victim’s husband said of the violence.

According to the police report, a neighbor watched the shooting unfold. She said a gunman opened fire on an occupied car, prompting the driver to exit the vehicle and return fire.

Both witnesses and the victim’s family suggested the shooters were teens, possibly juveniles.

No arrests have been made.

