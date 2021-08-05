You can help Operation Backpack in person or right from your phone

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -For the 10th year, Cleveland 19 and several area charities are partnering to make sure local student have the school supplies they need for a successful start in the fall.

Operation Backpack is donation drive that gets backpacks, pencils, crayons and all supplies to the families that need a little extra help.

Again this year, donating supplies to Volunteers of America is as simple as getting on this Amazon Wishlist and buying supplies.

The best part is once you make your purchase from the Wishlist the supplies will be sent directly to Volunteers of America here in Northeast Ohio for local students.

Those who wish to donate in person may do so Thursday Aug. 5 from 4- 6 p.m. at UFC Gym in Middleburg Heights and from 4-6 p.m. Friday Aug. 6 at Kaplan’s in North Olmsted.

