About 2M dehumidifiers recalled in US, possible fire hazard

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(AP) - The Consumer Product Safety Commission says about 2 million dehumidifiers made by New Widetech are being recalled in the U.S. because they can overheat and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards.

The recall also includes about 380,000 dehumidifiers in Canada and about 25,000 in Mexico.

New Widetech is aware of 107 incidents of the recalled dehumidifiers overheating and/or catching fire, resulting in about $17 million in property damage.

No injuries have been reported.

