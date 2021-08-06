Akron-based Summa Health to require COVID-19 vaccine for all employees

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - With COVID-19 cases on the rise throughout Ohio, Akron-based Summa Health sent a memo to employees that they will be required to be fully vaccinated by October 31st.

Certain health and religious exemptions may apply to some workers.

“We have a morale compact with people who come into the hospitals,” said President and CEO Cliff Deveny. “They want to be assured that we’re doing everything we can to minimize their exposure.”

As of this week, about 70 percent of the health system’s workforce is fully vaccinated.

There have been reports of pushback to the policy on social media; when pressed by 19 News about resistance, Deveny was blunt in response.

“We offer employment, we don’t require people to work for us,” he said. “We made that commitment to the community that we will adopt this policy.”

Those who do not follow the policy are subject to discipline and possibly termination.

“We have what we call a progressive discipline process where we counsel people about a violation of a policy or the code of conduct. After that, it’s really a function of if it’s repeated and the severity of it, it can lead to termination,” Deveny said.

Summa Health employs approximately 8,000 people.

