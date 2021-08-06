2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns cornerback Greedy Williams: “I put myself in a great position to get started”

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It looks like all systems go for Greedy Williams at Browns training camp.

The 3rd-year corner has been cleared for full participation after missing most of his first 2 seasons due to injuries.

Williams will be fighting for playing time with newly acquired Troy Hill and top draft pick Greg Newsome in a secondary that also has added free agent John Johnson and another injured LSU draft pick, safety Grant Delpit.

The Browns hold their annual Orange and Brown scrimmage Sunday at First Energy Stadium, then open the preseason a week from Saturday at Jacksonville.

