Cedar Point announces final launch for Wicked Twister

(Source: Cedar Point Facebook)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Point announced that the Wicked Twister will take its final launch on Sept. 6.

It will close for good to make room for future park improvements.

Here’s some history about the coaster:

On Nov. 20, 2001, Cedar Point announced that it would build the world’s tallest and fastest double-twisting impulse roller coaster.

According to the Cedar Point website, it kept that title for about 20 years.

The Wicked Twister is 215-feet tall and has two yellow spiraling spikes.

One last launch. Join us. bit.ly/3CoGXXD

Posted by Cedar Point on Friday, August 6, 2021

