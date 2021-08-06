2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland man arrested in Westlake for gun and drug charges

(westlake police department)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - At approximately 10:30 a.m. this morning, an officer stopped a vehicle on I-90 at Columbia for equipment and moving violations.

The driver was a 21-year-old Cleveland man who was found to have no license and a warrant out of the Brooklyn Police Department for prior driving violations.

There were also signs of illegal drug use in the car, according to Westlake police.

Investigation revealed the man was in possession of two loaded guns, scales, and other drug paraphernalia.

He was arrested and transported to Westlake Jail.

He is being charged with carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling, driving without a license, and possession of drug paraphernilia.

The charges will be presented to the county grand jury.

