Concerned neighbor wants house next door left in disarray fixed

GRAFTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A concerned neighbor is begging anyone to fix a house that doesn’t have anyone living in it, as she fears damages to her own home.

“How can dead people own a house?” Janet Leventry said. According to her, the house on Melody Lane neighboring her own has been abandoned for about 3 years, since the death of the previous residents.

The property has not been maintained since—the resulting growth giving rise to all sorts of issues.

Leventry did not hesitate to point out as many as she could: “There’s poison ivy on both sides [of the fence] and I put bleach on this side to kill it...These trees are going to come down...I don’t want friends and family to come over and see this garbage.”

Now it’s come to the point that not even her own driveway is safe: “I look down, there was a snake, right by my door when I was getting into my car. That had scared me.”

Leventry has called both Lorain County and Eaton Township officials, but the talks have not resulted in any action. She even spoke to the township’s zoning director, who told her he would try to help her about 2 months ago.

“I never heard from him again,” she said.

19 News reached out to Eaton Township but received no response. 19 News also reached out to a family member of the former resident, who said would provide a statement in the near future—that statement has yet to be received.

Leventry has a statement of her own to the family of the previous homeowner: fix the house in the name of those who used to live in the home.

“Think of them, they would turn over in their graves if they see all this,” Leventry said.

