Debris, bricks from roof collapse at Cleveland building trigger road closures on city’s East side

Cleveland building collapse scene
Cleveland building collapse scene(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Crews from the city of Cleveland responded quickly to a partial building and roof collapse on Friday.

Cleveland police said the roof of a building that appears to have been vacant collapsed at approximately noon near the intersection of East 123rd Street and Tuscora Avenue.

A city of Cleveland bulldozer was on the scene in approximately 30 minutes to begin cleaning up debris.

Police detoured traffic through the area while the clean-up activities were underway.

