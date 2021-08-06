Debris, bricks from roof collapse at Cleveland building trigger road closures on city’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Crews from the city of Cleveland responded quickly to a partial building and roof collapse on Friday.

Cleveland police said the roof of a building that appears to have been vacant collapsed at approximately noon near the intersection of East 123rd Street and Tuscora Avenue.

A city of Cleveland bulldozer was on the scene in approximately 30 minutes to begin cleaning up debris.

#CLEFIREONSCENE Partial Building Collapse at E.123 and Tuscora in 6th Battalion. Vacant structure. No injuries. City of Cleveland Streets on scene clearing debris. pic.twitter.com/8SRZFdmKo1 — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) August 6, 2021

Police detoured traffic through the area while the clean-up activities were underway.

