Debris, bricks from roof collapse at Cleveland building trigger road closures on city’s East side
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Crews from the city of Cleveland responded quickly to a partial building and roof collapse on Friday.
Cleveland police said the roof of a building that appears to have been vacant collapsed at approximately noon near the intersection of East 123rd Street and Tuscora Avenue.
A city of Cleveland bulldozer was on the scene in approximately 30 minutes to begin cleaning up debris.
Police detoured traffic through the area while the clean-up activities were underway.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.