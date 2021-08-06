2 Strong 4 Bullies
Governor holds COVID-19 briefing as Delta variant continues to surge in Ohio

Ohio State University clinic manager Paige Blankenship, left, administers one of the first...
Ohio State University clinic manager Paige Blankenship, left, administers one of the first Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to Osvaldo Campanella on March 2, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the first time in weeks, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine held a COVID-19 press conference to discuss concerns related to the coronavirus and Delta variant.

The governor was also joined by Ohio Department of Health Chief medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff for 11 a.m. remarks.

According to health experts, the Delta variant accounts for approximately 93% of coronavirus cases in the United States.

The majority of Northeast Ohio’s counties are reporting either a “substantial” or “high” level of coronavirus spread in the community.

