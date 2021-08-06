Governor holds COVID-19 briefing as Delta variant continues to surge in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the first time in weeks, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine held a COVID-19 press conference to discuss concerns related to the coronavirus and Delta variant.

The governor was also joined by Ohio Department of Health Chief medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff for 11 a.m. remarks.

According to health experts, the Delta variant accounts for approximately 93% of coronavirus cases in the United States.

The majority of Northeast Ohio’s counties are reporting either a “substantial” or “high” level of coronavirus spread in the community.

