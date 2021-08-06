2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Grandmother’s ‘trash’ becomes treasure again after sanitation workers recover lost $25,000

Crews return money to granddaughters after rerouted a truck carrying $25,000 of mistakenly...
Crews return money to granddaughters after rerouted a truck carrying $25,000 of mistakenly discarded cash(Republic Services)
By Vic Gideon
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OBERLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The call came in to the Lorain County Republic Services trash and recycling center.

“Whoa! Twenty-five-thousand dollars!,” remembered Gary Capan. “Stop! Find the truck!”

A grandmother’s freezer broke and her granddaughters had cleaned it out, throwing out bad meat.

“(The grandmother) said, ‘Don’t throw away my $25,000,’” the granddaughters told operation manager Dan Schoewe.

“The first thought is, ‘Is this for real? Is there really $25,000?” Capan said, picking up the story. “We found the driver, found out the driver hadn’t been to the landfill yet. If it gets up to the landfill, there’s no finding the money.”

“We removed two bags. It was the second we pulled off the load and opened it up and there was all the bad meat and there was the package with the money inside.” Schoewe recalled.

“It was inside a bag, duct-taped and marked shrimp, and then all new $100 bills, crisp $100 bills,” said Schoewe. “In 30 years, this is the most we’ve ever found.”

“The family was ecstatic, jumping up and down,” adds Capan. “It was a good day.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

Shots at the Wolstein Center
Ohio reports single-day increase of 1,666 new COVID-19 cases; 26 deaths added to state’s total
FILE
Ohio attorney general rejects petition to legalize recreational marijuana
A dumpster and carts overflowing behind the Dollar General on St. Clair Ave. & E. 157th St. in...
19 Investigates goes undercover after city councilmember calls 2 specific dollar stores in his ward ‘disgusting’
Willie Evans Jr. was arrested on an outstanding warrant for trafficking in drugs.
Man arrested after Lorain drug raid