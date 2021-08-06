2 Strong 4 Bullies
It’s a girl! Baby delivered by Wadsworth Fire and EMS Department(Source: Wadsworth Fire and EMS Department)
By Avery Williams and Katie Tercek
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WADSWORTH, Ohio (WOIO) - A baby girl was born Thursday afternoon with a little help from members of Wadsworth Fire and EMS Department.

Emergency crews jumped into action after receiving a call that a woman was in labor, according to a Facebook post from the department.

It was all hands on deck with Eric Bowling, Troy Lorton Curt Lauer, Cody Duncan, Mike Deyaeger, James Barnard and Assistant Chief Richard Potter responding to the scene.

The department’s post said the baby was safely delivered at 2:45 p.m. by Lt. Bowling with Deyaeger and Lauer assisting. Others gathered patient information and got supplies.

The mother and baby are recovering in a local hospital, according to the post. They’re doing well.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

