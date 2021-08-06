Lakewood to make improvements at Madison Park

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Lakewood announced they’d be making improvements to Madison Park including park grills, sidewalk trail connection, and a court bleacher.

City crews will install a new connector path to complete a parkwide loop as well as complete water and sewer line work and pour new concrete pads.

Basketball court bleachers, a drinking fountain, a bike rack, and barbeque grills will follow.

“I’m very excited about the investments the City is making at Madison Park, and the fact that we were able to quickly and creatively meet many of the community’s immediate goals,” said Mayor Meghan George. “I make it a point to listen to what our residents and taxpayers see as key priorities. This year, people have made it clear that additional resources were needed at Madison Park as soon as possible. I was able to work with my directors and our city team to find and repurpose resources and move quickly to implement those improvements to the park this year while we develop a future long-term strategic plan for the rest of the park.”

The improvements will be installed this year with timing dependent on delivery, according to the city.

The improvements are also being paired with enhanced programming at Madison Park, including a youth mentoring program developed in partnership with the Lakewood Outdoor Basketball Committee, according to the city.

“None of these capital costs were in our original 2021 parks budget or were expected as part of our ongoing maintenance and improvement calendar at our parks this year,” said Mayor George. “Through our community conversations, new needs were discovered, and it became clear that this had to be a top priority for 2021. My administration was able to be creative, and dedicate dollars leftover from other projects that came in under budget. Although not originally on the radar for 2021, we still were able to make this project happen while living up to our commitment to fiscal responsibility and high-quality amenities for our residents.”

