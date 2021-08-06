Man arrested after Lorain drug raid

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain Police Narcotics Unit served a search warrant at the residence of Willie Evans Jr. on Broadway Avenue.

The search warrant was obtained after a month-long investigation led by Detective Craig Payne.

During the search of Evan’s residence, detectives recovered over 40 grams of suspected cocaine, suspected fentanyl, suspected marijuana, a firearm, over twelve hundred dollars in cash, and drug paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking, according to Lorain police.

Evans Jr. was arrested at the residence on an outstanding warrant for trafficking in drugs, and he was also charged with an additional count of trafficking in cocaine based on the evidence found during the search.

The investigation into Evans Jr. began due to tips provided by citizens living in the neighborhood as well as observations and information learned by officers and detectives working in the area, according to Lorain police.

The Lorain Police SWAT team, road patrol unit, K9 unit, detective bureau, and the Drug Enforcement Administration assisted in serving the search warrant.

Willie Frank Evans Jr. has multiple prior convictions for trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs as well as convictions for felony domestic violence and inciting violence, according to the Lorain police.

Evans Jr. is currently being held at the Lorain County Jail.

