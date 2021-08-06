Mandel Jewish Community Center releases statement on masks amid Delta variant rise

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - President and CEO of Mandel Jewish Community Center Michael Hyman released a statement regarding their mask policy for the upcoming fall programs.

Starting Monday, August 9 all members and staff will be required to wear masks in all areas of the building except when actively exercising.

In addition, all staff who have not been vaccinated or have not submitted proof of vaccination will require weekly COVID tests.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.