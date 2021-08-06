2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Medina County man to be sentenced for murdering wife, mother-in-law

Robert Dick (Source: Medina police)
Robert Dick (Source: Medina police)(Medina Police)
By Julia Bingel and Tiarra Braddock
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Medina County man will be sentenced Friday for murdering his wife and mother-in-law last August.

Robert Dick pleaded guilty in July to two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated murder and three counts of kidnapping.

By pleading guilty, Dick avoids the death penalty.

On Aug. 6, 2020, Dick shot and killed his wife, Pamela, and his mother-in-law, Lillian Cox, 84, inside their home in the 600 block of Lafayette Road.

Pamela Dick was murdered by her husband on Aug. 6, 2020.
Pamela Dick was murdered by her husband on Aug. 6, 2020.((Source: Medina County prosecutor))
She was murdered by her son-in-law on Aug. 6, 2020.
She was murdered by her son-in-law on Aug. 6, 2020.((Source: Medina County police))

Dick’s 17-year-old son witnessed the murders, ran out of the house and called 911.

After the shootings, Dick fled in his Chevy truck to West Salem in Wayne County where authorities said he abandoned his truck and was then offered a ride by a Good Samaritan.

After Dick got into the Good Samaritan’s car, he held the dad and his two children at gunpoint and ordered him to drive.

The dad refused and Dick jumped out and ran into a nearby wooded area near Buckeye Street.

He was taken into custody shortly afterwards by Wayne County Sheriff deputies.

Wayne County Sheriff deputies arrested Robert Dick in West Salem several hours after the murders.
Wayne County Sheriff deputies arrested Robert Dick in West Salem several hours after the murders.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

Pool of mosquitoes in Tuscarawas County tests positive for West Nile virus (AP Photo)
Pool of mosquitoes in Tuscarawas County tests positive for West Nile virus
Cleveland Three now free
Cleveland Three now free
Children left on their own at 1 in 3 school crossings
Children left on their own at 1 in 3 school crossings
Waterspout on Lake Erie
Waterspout on Lake Erie