Medina County man to be sentenced for murdering wife, mother-in-law

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Medina County man will be sentenced Friday for murdering his wife and mother-in-law last August.

Robert Dick pleaded guilty in July to two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated murder and three counts of kidnapping.

By pleading guilty, Dick avoids the death penalty.

On Aug. 6, 2020, Dick shot and killed his wife, Pamela, and his mother-in-law, Lillian Cox, 84, inside their home in the 600 block of Lafayette Road.

Dick’s 17-year-old son witnessed the murders, ran out of the house and called 911.

After the shootings, Dick fled in his Chevy truck to West Salem in Wayne County where authorities said he abandoned his truck and was then offered a ride by a Good Samaritan.

After Dick got into the Good Samaritan’s car, he held the dad and his two children at gunpoint and ordered him to drive.

The dad refused and Dick jumped out and ran into a nearby wooded area near Buckeye Street.

He was taken into custody shortly afterwards by Wayne County Sheriff deputies.

