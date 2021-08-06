2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Warm pattern; small chances of storms through the weekend

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Weather Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Weather Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:02 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It will be warmer today. Partly cloudy sky. High temperatures reaching the middle to upper 80s. The wind will be a bit stronger out of the southwest this afternoon. High clouds increase later this afternoon and tonight. This will make for a warmer night. We will be in the 60s by early tomorrow morning. Humidity levels continue to creep up as the weekend wears on. We are going with isolated late afternoon storms tomorrow. A few storms around Saturday evening. High temperatures tomorrow in the 80s. A warm Sunday. Partly cloudy sky with isolated afternoon showers and storms. Temperatures pushing well into the 80s.

