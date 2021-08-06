Northeast Ohio Weather: Warm pattern; small chances of storms through the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It will be warmer today. Partly cloudy sky. High temperatures reaching the middle to upper 80s. The wind will be a bit stronger out of the southwest this afternoon. High clouds increase later this afternoon and tonight. This will make for a warmer night. We will be in the 60s by early tomorrow morning. Humidity levels continue to creep up as the weekend wears on. We are going with isolated late afternoon storms tomorrow. A few storms around Saturday evening. High temperatures tomorrow in the 80s. A warm Sunday. Partly cloudy sky with isolated afternoon showers and storms. Temperatures pushing well into the 80s.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.