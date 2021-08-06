2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio attorney general rejects petition to legalize recreational marijuana

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost rejected a petition that would have legalized the use and sales of recreational marijuana in the state.

“The attorney general’s role in the petition process is to determine whether the summary is a fair and truthful representation of the proposed statute. The submitted petition does not meet that requirement.”

The state’s attorney general listed seven reasons for rejecting the submitted proposal to change Ohio’s Revised Code:

Yost suggested that the individuals who drafted the petition for changing Ohio’s marijuana laws review the summary “carefully” before re-submitting to the attorney general’s office.

Legislation submitted by a pair of Northeast Ohio lawmakers to legalize marijuana is still circulating among politicians at the state capitol building.

RELATED: 2 Northeast Ohio legislators introduce bill that would legalize recreational marijuana

Medical marijuana was legalized in Ohio in 2016. The state’s first dispensaries opened in January 2019.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

Shots at the Wolstein Center
Ohio reports single-day increase of 1,666 new COVID-19 cases; 26 deaths added to state’s total
Ohio State University clinic manager Paige Blankenship, left, administers one of the first...
Governor addresses COVID-19 concerns as Delta variant continues to surge in Ohio
Pool of mosquitoes in Tuscarawas County tests positive for West Nile virus (AP Photo)
Pool of mosquitoes in Tuscarawas County tests positive for West Nile virus
Shots at the Wolstein Center
Ohio reports single-day increase of 1,969 new COVID-19 cases as concerns over Delta variant grow