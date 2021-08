EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Eastlake police are asking for information on the whereabouts of Daniel Shirer.

Call 440-951-1400 option 5 if you have any information, you can remain anonymous.

We are asking for information on the whereabouts of Daniel Shirer. We do not believe he is in danger but it is important... Posted by Eastlake Police on Thursday, August 5, 2021

