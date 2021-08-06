2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Pool of mosquitoes in Tuscarawas County tests positive for West Nile virus

Pool of mosquitoes in Tuscarawas County tests positive for West Nile virus (AP Photo)
Pool of mosquitoes in Tuscarawas County tests positive for West Nile virus (AP Photo)
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A pool of mosquitoes in Dover has tested positive for West Nile virus, the Tuscarawas County Health Department said in an announcement on Thursday.

Mosquito spraying in Dover is scheduled to happen around 8 p.m. Monday, according to a Facebook post from the health department.

The Tuscarawas County Health Department warned that people with respiratory problems should take appropriate actions.

The spraying could be postponed due to rain, high winds or cold temperatures, the post said.

Contact the Tuscarawas County Health Department at 330-343-5550 for more information.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

Shots at the Wolstein Center
Ohio reports single-day increase of 1,969 new COVID-19 cases as concerns over Delta variant grow
Kurt Riegelsberger (left) works in the kitchen of his Rocky River restaurant, Rustic
Private businesses weighing options after Cuyahoga County recommends return to mask-wearing
Shots at the Wolstein Center
Ohio reports single-day increase of 2,167 new COVID-19 cases as concerns over Delta variant grow
Masks recommended indoors in Cuyahoga County as area meets criteria for ‘substantial’ COVID-19 spread