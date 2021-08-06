Pool of mosquitoes in Tuscarawas County tests positive for West Nile virus

DOVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A pool of mosquitoes in Dover has tested positive for West Nile virus, the Tuscarawas County Health Department said in an announcement on Thursday.

Mosquito spraying in Dover is scheduled to happen around 8 p.m. Monday, according to a Facebook post from the health department.

The Tuscarawas County Health Department warned that people with respiratory problems should take appropriate actions.

The spraying could be postponed due to rain, high winds or cold temperatures, the post said.

Contact the Tuscarawas County Health Department at 330-343-5550 for more information.

