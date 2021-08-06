Travelers frustrated after Spirit cancels flights in Cleveland for the 5th day in a row

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Massive disruptions to air travel have been causing chaos at airports across the country. For the fifth straight day, the problems have persisted in Cleveland.

Brittany Seale is originally from Cleveland but now lives in Florida, but she never could’ve predicted the travel nightmare she’s been dealing with for the past four days.

“We showed up to the airport on Monday,” explained Seale. “We waited for five hours until 11 pm for them to tell us that the flight never even left Atlanta; after they delayed and delayed and delayed and kept us in there, they said the airplane never showed up, so we came down here waited in another hour, and a half line for them to tell us no refunds, that they had to reschedule us were like that doesn’t make sense how are you gonna catch up with all this.”

Seale was trying to get her daughter back in time for her middle school orientation but says she ended up missing all of it. The mother said Spirit Airlines rescheduled her flight for Wednesday morning.

“Woke up to another canceled flight, and now we just had to book to another airline, so we missed orientation,” Seale said. “We spent all this extra money, and it’s just been garbage, and they’ve been not helpful at all.”

So, on Thursday, she rebooked a new flight through Frontier.

“Now we have to fly into a different city,” Seale said. “We can’t even fly into Fort Lauderdale, so we have to fly into Miami and pay a two-hour Uber to get us back to where we have to go.”

On Thursday, Spirit canceled four out of six flights in Cleveland. They canceled 360 across the country; according to FlightAware, that’s 45 percent of its total schedule.

In a statement, Spirit Airlines said it was canceling flights due to many issues, including “overlapping operational challenges including weather system outages and staffing shortages in some areas.”

American has also been dealing with cancelations and diversions, blaming weekend storms in Texas.

Captain Dennis Tajer, spokesperson for the allied pilot association, says the main reasons for the nightmare are storms, pilot shortages, and strict scheduling that limits the number of hours crews are allowed to work.

“So 62,000 passengers with canceled flights, nearly 50,000 of them because they didn’t have the pilot available, trained, and ready to roll,” said Tajer. “We went from famine to feast, and our management team wasn’t prepared.”

According to FlightAware, Spirit’s cancellations account for more than 80% of all flight cancellations across the country.

Seale said she just feels lucky that she had a family she could stay with this week, so she didn’t have to spend a ton of money on hotels.

