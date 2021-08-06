2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

TSA intercepts 2 loaded guns at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

TSA intercepts 2 loaded guns at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
TSA intercepts 2 loaded guns at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport(Source: Transportation Security Administration)
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two loaded handguns didn’t make it on an airplane this week, thanks to Transportation Security Administration officers at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

TSA said the guns were discovered and intercepted during separate incidents on Tuesday and Thursday.

The guns were found while TSA screened carry-on luggage, according to a news release.

In both instances, TSA said, the traveler had a valid Ohio concealed carry permit and said they forgot the gun was inside their bag.

Donald Barker, Ohio TSA Federal Security Director, issued this reminder to travelers following the incidents:

“Take note of the contents of your carry-on luggage prior to coming to the airport to ensure that you do not bring firearms or others prohibited items to the security checkpoint. Despite a steady increase in the number of travelers being screened each day, TSA is focused on its security mission and will remain vigilant to ensure that any type of security threat does not make it into the sterile area of the airport or onto an aircraft.”

TSA said these are the ninth and tenth firearms detected at the Cleveland airport in 2021. Eighteen guns were found there in 2020.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

Pool of mosquitoes in Tuscarawas County tests positive for West Nile virus (AP Photo)
Pool of mosquitoes in Tuscarawas County tests positive for West Nile virus
Cleveland Three now free
Cleveland Three now free
Children left on their own at 1 in 3 school crossings
Children left on their own at 1 in 3 school crossings
Waterspout on Lake Erie
Waterspout on Lake Erie
Surveillance video
Surveillance video