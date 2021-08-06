TSA intercepts 2 loaded guns at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two loaded handguns didn’t make it on an airplane this week, thanks to Transportation Security Administration officers at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

TSA said the guns were discovered and intercepted during separate incidents on Tuesday and Thursday.

The guns were found while TSA screened carry-on luggage, according to a news release.

In both instances, TSA said, the traveler had a valid Ohio concealed carry permit and said they forgot the gun was inside their bag.

Donald Barker, Ohio TSA Federal Security Director, issued this reminder to travelers following the incidents:

“Take note of the contents of your carry-on luggage prior to coming to the airport to ensure that you do not bring firearms or others prohibited items to the security checkpoint. Despite a steady increase in the number of travelers being screened each day, TSA is focused on its security mission and will remain vigilant to ensure that any type of security threat does not make it into the sterile area of the airport or onto an aircraft.”

TSA said these are the ninth and tenth firearms detected at the Cleveland airport in 2021. Eighteen guns were found there in 2020.

