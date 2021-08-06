2 Strong 4 Bullies
Tuscarawas County man arrested for rape of 2 children

By Steph Krane
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURHAM, N.C. (WOIO) - A man from Tuscarawas County was arrested on two counts of rape Thursday night, U.S. Marshals said.

26-year-old Colt Crites was wanted by the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of rape. Both victims were younger than 8 years old.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Crites in Durham, North Carolina, after they found his car in an apartment parking lot. They were able to identify the car from its Ohio plates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

