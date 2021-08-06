2 Strong 4 Bullies
Woman kills man during attempted home burglary, Cleveland police say

By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 39-year-old man was fatally shot during an attempted home burglary on the city’s East Side this week.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the deceased as Kenneth Ray, of Cleveland.

Ray died Wednesday morning after being shot by a 22-year-old woman who told investigators he tried to break into her home, Cleveland police said.

Police said their initial investigation revealed Ray and woman are neighbors. According to police, the woman lives in a downstairs unit at a residence in the 400 block of 148th Street, and Ray lived upstairs.

Officers arrived on scene around 9:35 a.m. and discovered Ray shot in the head, according to police. Officers later found the woman outside the home.

Cleveland police the woman armed herself and shot Ray when he “attempted to make forceful entry into the downstairs residence.” She called 911 after the incident, according to the email from police.

The woman was released pending further investigation, police said.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

