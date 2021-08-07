2 Strong 4 Bullies
Air quality advisory issued for parts of Northeast Ohio

By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several areas in Northeast Ohio are under an air quality advisory issued by the National Weather Service.

The NWS said air quality levels will be unhealthy for sensitive groups due to ground level ozone. The advisory is in effect for these counties through midnight Saturday:

  • Ashtabula
  • Cuyahoga
  • Geauga
  • Lake
  • Lorain
  • Medina
  • Portage
  • Summit

Children, the elderly and people with breathing problems should monitor their outdoor activity, according to the NWS.

The advisory said air pollution can be reduced by driving less, refilling your gas tank after sunset, waiting to mow your lawn and not idling your car.

Check the air quality in your neighborhood here.

