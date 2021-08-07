Akron man found guilty of raping woman met on dating app

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury on Friday found a 51-year-old man guilty of raping a woman he met on a dating app, the Summit County prosecutor announced.

William Queen, of Akron, is accused of raping the woman in September of 2019, according to a news release from Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.

Queen was also convicted of rape in 1999 in Medina County, according to the release. He was released in 2018 after spending 16 years in prison.

The prosecutor said the woman met Queen through a dating app on Facebook. When Queen and the woman went to her apartment to eat dinner and watch TV, he grabbed her, assaulted her and raped her, according to the release.

The jury found Queen guilty of two counts of first degree felony rape and one count of second degree felonious assault, according to the release.

Summit County Judge Tammy O’Brien will hold a hearing to determine if Queen is a sexually violent predator before he is sentenced.

Queen’s sentencing is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sept. 7, the prosecutor said in the release.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.