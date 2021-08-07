2 Strong 4 Bullies
Arrest made in Millersburg shooting death
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MILLERSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - A 49-year-old man is in police custody after a 38-year-old man was found fatally shot in a Millersburg home.

Police said they responded to a report of a shooting at a home on South Crawford Street around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found Christopher Smeby dead from a gunshot wound, according to a news release from police.

Millersburg police issued an arrest warrant for Steve D. Compton Friday afternoon; He turned himself in around 10:45 p.m.

Millersburg police said Compton is being held at the Homes County Sheriff’s Office.

