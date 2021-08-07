Canton man at large after breaking into ex partner’s home, holding 2 people hostage at gunpoint

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - On Aug. 5 at approximately 6 a.m., Chief Angelo reports that a woman came to police headquarters to report that her ex-boyfriend broke into her residence.

The suspect, 22-year-old Randy Aaron Blanding, held her and another person hostage at gunpoint and prevented them from calling 911.

During the incident, the suspect forced the victim to engage in unwanted sexual conduct, according to the Canton police.

The suspect left the area by stealing the victim’s 2020 Honda Accord, which has since been recovered, according to police.

Blanding is still on the loose and considered armed and dangerous.

Blanding has warrants for aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, rape, 2 counts of kidnapping/grand theft, and two counts of disrupting public services.

The suspect also has previous arrest warrants unrelated to this incident for menacing by stalking and failure to comply with police involving the same victim.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Blanding is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crimestoppers.

