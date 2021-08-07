Indians bounce back with 6-1 win over Detroit

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians’ bats were hot at Progressive Field against the Detroit Tigers. The team broke its three-game losing streak with the 6-1 victory on Friday.

Pitcher Cal Quantrill set a new career-high with 10 strikeouts and went seven innings. His performance was matched by great defense from Ernie Clement.

Indian’s Myles Straw got the hitting spree started in the bottom of the third with a line drive to left to bring home Austin Hedges. The flood gates opened from there as the Tribe led 4-0 after the inning.

