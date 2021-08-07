Indians star Shane Bieber updates rehab progress, reacts to Francona
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shane Bieber’s rehab is continuing but the Cy Young winner says he’s not close to returning to the mound.
Bieber has been out since mid-June with a shoulder injury.
He’s 7-4 this season with a 3.28 ERA.
Bieber also reacted to the absence of manager Terry Francona, who’ll be out the rest of the season due to health issues.
Bieber appeared at a back-to-school promotional event for Dick’s Sporting Goods.
