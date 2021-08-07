Man shot dead in Millersburg, suspect still on the loose

MILLERSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - Police issued an arrest warrant for a man Friday afternoon after a victim was found shot to death in a home early Friday morning.

Police said they responded to a report of a shooting at a residence on South Crawford Street around 2:30 am. When police arrived, they found 38-year-old Christopher Smeby dead from a gunshot wound; It appears that this is an isolated incident, and the investigation is ongoing, according to the press release.

The arrest warrant was issued for 49-year-old Steve D Compton of Millersburg.

If you have any information regarding this matter, please get in touch with Millersburg Police Department 330-674-5931.

