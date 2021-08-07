2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Hot and humid today; chance of showers and storms

By Jon Loufman
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Beginning today, heat and humidity make a soaring comeback.

The National Weather Service issued an air quality advisory for several parts of Northeast Ohio until midnight Saturday. Check your county’s status here.

Warm, moist air will provide the fuel for spotty showers and storms today as temperatures ascend to the mid to upper 80s.

We could see a few storms this evening before a muggy night with lows in the upper 60s.

We crank up the heat and humidity on a partly cloudy Sunday with highs approaching 90.

Our sixth, 90-degree day of the summer will be here on Monday with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.

