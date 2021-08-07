Teen goes missing while swimming at Headlands Beach State Park

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old boy swimming with friends at Headlands Beach Friday afternoon went underwater and never resurfaced, according to a press release from the Lake County Sheriff.

Lake County Sheriff’s Office, along with members of the Painesville Twp. Fire Department responded to the north end of the break wall at Headlands Beach State Park around 3:35 pm. First responders were told that the boy was swimming in that area when he went missing.

Additional resources were brought in from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol/Dive Team, Mentor Fire Department Dive Team, Fairport Harbor Fire Department, Lake County Drone Team, Ohio Division of Parks, Watercraft, and the United States Coast Guard to assist with the search, according to the release.

The search will be ongoing, and additional dive operations will continue in the morning.

